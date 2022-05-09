The women have each been charged with one count of abuse and neglect, and the man has been charged with one count of fabricating and/or tampering with evidence

4 Tenn. Daycare Workers Arrested After Allegedly Dosing Children with Melatonin to Get Them to Sleep

Four Tennessee daycare workers, including the owner, were accused of giving melatonin to more than two dozen children in order to get them to sleep longer, TV station WZTV reported.

On May 5, the Stewart County Sheriff's Office arrested Jaime Clark, Kristin Clark, Jordan Darnell and Ethan Pulley on various charges ranging from child abuse and neglect to contributing to a minor, according to online jail records.

An investigation was opened at MiMi's Daycare in Indian Mound, Tenn., after a complaint was filed on March 25, according to a press release obtained by TV station WKRN.

"When they would pick them up, they would sleep all the way home and sometimes reports of children staying up most of the night, so their sleeping habits are off," investigator Dana Saltkill told TV station WSMV. "They also made some disclosures that there was melatonin going on at lunchtime at the daycare center."

Each of the women — Jaime, Kristin and Darnell — were charged with one count of abuse and neglect among other charges with at least $60,000 bond. Pulley was charged with one count of fabricating/tampering with evidence and his bond was set at $10,000. It was unclear whether anyone has obtained a lawyer.

Candice Short, a mother who started working at the daycare after she quit her previous job, told WSMV that she and a handful of other parents filed complaints against the daycare.

"I witnessed them giving melatonin to the children," Short said. "Shock is like I don't even know because it's more than shock — it's literally devastation."

Parent Kimberly Bergstrom told the station her children didn't want to sleep when they were home.

"Hearing that she gave them anything? I would've taken my kids out. I would've been distraught," Bergstrom said. "But hearing the amount she gave them? I can't even believe she's a mother."

Investigators allege the workers gave children, including infants, about double the average dose, WKRN reports.

Detective Lee Miller said officials believe about 27 children were given melatonin since the daycare opened about three years ago, WKRN reported.

"There are some parents that have stated their children have suffered possibly from the melatonin that they'd been given," Miller said. "So, we're still investigating that."

The daycare has been closed since May 2, the station reports.