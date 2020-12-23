4 Recent High School Grads Killed When Driver Fleeing Police Slams Into Car, Splitting Vehicle in 2

The recent high school graduates were killed Tuesday in a collision with another vehicle that was fleeing from police

Four recent high school graduates were killed Tuesday just outside New York City in a collision with another vehicle that was fleeing from police.

“Last night’s car accident on Riverdale Avenue was nothing short of tragic,” Mike Spano, the mayor of Yonkers, New York, said in a police press release. “Four young lives were cut short by the recklessness of one individual. Let this be a lesson to all who drive at excessive speeds — it not only puts your life at risk but also the innocent lives with whom you share the road. My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those lost, especially during this holiday season.”

Before the crash, police said they had observed a white 2009 Infiniti sedan at about 9:23 p.m. operating in an “erratic manner with equipment violations” in the area of South Broadway and Prospect Street in Yonkers. They attempted to stop the 36-year-old driver, Devon Haywood.

Police say Haywood appeared to pull over but then immediately sped off at a high rate of speed and “continued to accelerate beyond reckless speeds” as he approached an intersection, the press release states.

While officers were in pursuit, a silver 2006 Nissan sedan, occupied by Brandon Sierra, Randy Brisbane, Tamari Watkins, and Anthony Cruz, all 18, was making a right turn at the intersection. The Infiniti slammed into the Nissan as it entered the intersection.

Police said the force of the impact split the Nissan in two. All four of the young men were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

According to the New York Times, the four teens had recently graduated from Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers.

Haywood was taken to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.