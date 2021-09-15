4 People Found Shot Dead Inside SUV in Wisconsin Cornfield: 'Everybody's a Suspect,' Police Say

"We're looking at everybody and every possibility," said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd during a news conference on Tuesday

Four people were found dead inside an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield on Sunday, authorities said Tuesday.

Dunn County Sheriff's Office said a preliminary autopsy performed Monday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office revealed the two men and two women — identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foremann III, 35, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30 — had died from gunshot wounds, according to the Associated Press.

Currently, there are no suspects or known motives. "That one is a mystery," said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd during a news conference.

In fact, Bygd said police believe "everybody's a suspect at this point. We're looking at everybody and every possibility."

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Four individuals were found dead inside an abandoned black SUV in Sheridan Township, Wisconsin Credit: KARE 11/Youtube

Police said three of the victims —Pettus, Foremann III, and Sturm — were from St. Paul, Minn. Flug-Presleywas from Stillwater. Pettus was Sturm's brother, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Sturm was Foremann's girlfriend.

The four, Bygd said, had visited a St. Paul bar on Saturday night where they allegedly were seen leaving with someone not in their group.

Police say they received a 911 call around 2:15 p.m. local time on Sunday reporting a black SUV driven off of a rural road in the Town of Sheridan. Authorities found the vehicle later that afternoon 50 yards into the cornfield.

The victims likely died less than 24 hours before being discovered, per police.

Bygd does not believe the perpetrator is from the area, adding the cornfield was "was a place these victims were randomly brought."

"We can't find any connection to this area other than possibly randomly driving out of the Twin Cities," the sheriff said during the news conference.