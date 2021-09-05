"I don't feel it's a random event. There's no forced entry," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner in a press conference on Sunday morning

2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds at the Site of a Houston House Fire: 'Nobody Deserves That'

Two adults and two children were found dead with gunshot wounds at the site of a southwest Houston house fire on Sunday, authorities say.

Houston Fire Department received a call around 8:10 a.m. local time on Sunday regarding a house fire at the 7500 block of Imogene Street, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner in a press conference. First responders extinguished the blaze "quickly" before discovering the bodies inside.

The victims were a man and woman in their 50s and a boy and girl between ages 10 to 13, Finner shared. Their identities have not been released as next of kin had not been notified prior to the press conference.

Finner said it's unclear when the shooting occurred in relation to the start of the fire. Authorities "haven't ruled out anything" regarding a motive.

"Just real sad," Finner told reporters Sunday morning, later adding, "nobody deserves that — especially little kids."

Investigators suspect domestic violence could have been at play, and that the shooter could still be on the run.

"I don't feel it's a random event. There's no forced entry," Finner explained. He assured residents of the city that the suspected criminal will be tracked down.

Finner is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to reach out to Houston Police. He also offered a stern warning to the person behind the shooting.