4 People Found Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, 3 of the Deceased Were Relatives

Four people were found dead in a wheat field in North Dakota on Monday evening.

Announced in a press release from the Towner County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report about unresponsive bodies. When they arrived at the farm west of Maza township, all of the victims were declared dead.

The four fatalities include the farmer, identified by KFYR TV as Doug Dulmage, and three hired hands, WDAY reported.

"He was a pillar of the community it's a total devastating loss," said Pat Traynor, longtime friend of Dulmage, to the outlet. "Everybody loved Doug Dulmage."

As for the other three fatalities, they were all reportedly relatives. According to KFYR TV, there was a dispute between the relatives, which led one of them to allegedly kill his brother, his son and Dulmage before turning the gun on himself.

Though the names of the other three deceased have not been released, it was a family member of theirs who reportedly discovered the bodies after the three didn't return home.

After discovering the bodies, the officers proceeded to secure the scene with the help of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other local law enforcement agencies, detailed Sheriff Andrew Hillier in the release.

A firearm was located at the scene in the possession of one of the deceased. All four had gunshot wounds.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, indicates that the incident was a murder-suicide.

"There is no known threat to the public," the release concluded. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

"This is the first," Sheriff Hillier told local news Inforum, explaining that this is the first time the county has seen such a tragedy.

As for the crime scene, farm equipment — including a tractor with broken glass and bullet holes — will be taken and processed shortly. "It's a very large scene," Hillier told Inforum.

In the meantime, the outlet reported that nearby local farmers have been coming together to help harvest the farm that was owned by one of the deceased.

Sheriff Hillier did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.