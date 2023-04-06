4 People 'Connected with Drug-Dealing Activities' Found Dead Near Cancun Beach Area, Authorities Say

"The victims are connected with drug-dealing activities, ruling out that they might be hotel workers or tourists," said Quintana Roo Security Official José de la Peña Ruiz de Chávez

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on April 6, 2023 12:49 AM
Mexican authorities are investigating the discovery of four people found dead near a beachside hotel in Cancun.

According to a statement from the Quintana Roo Attorney General's office shared Monday, the bodies were discovered "adjacent to a hotel" on Boulevard Kukulcán in the municipality of Benito Juárez.

The Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún All-Inclusive resort said in a reply to a comment on Facebook that the incident occurred near the area, writing that "those affected were not guests."

"In relation to the incident reported regarding the access to the beach, adjacent to the hotel, we continue with our operations, and both our guests and collaborators are safe within our facilities," the statement added. "Local authorities are in charge of the investigation. For us, the safety of guests and collaborators is a priority."

While the identities of the individuals have not been released, Quintana Roo Security Official José de la Peña Ruiz de Chávez added in a social media update that "the victims are connected with drug-dealing activities, ruling out that they might be hotel workers or tourists."

The Quintana Roo Attorney General's office added that two suspects have been detained "for their probable participation in the events" and that the case remains under investigation.

"The authorities are working to clarify the events and find the whereabouts of other possible participants in this crime," their update stated.

The incident comes after the U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a travel advisory in March for international travelers, warning that "U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark."

Mexican Secretary of National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, deployed 8,524 members of the National Guard in light of the Easter holiday period from April 1 to April 16, reported Mazatlán Weekly. The publication said that 4,724 guard members were deployed to tourist destinations, and 3,800 are serving as highway security.

