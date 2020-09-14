Starting Sept. 24, Suzanne Morphew's brother is organizing a massive search for her, which local authorities will support

4 Months after Colorado Mom Went Missing on Mother’s Day, Police Plead for Tips

Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew vanished without a trace on Mother's Day.

Now her older brother, Andrew Moorman, is spearheading a massive, 1,000-person independent search for her, which local authorities say they are supporting as they continue to ask for tips about her mysterious disappearance.

Morphew, 49, went missing on May 10 after going on a bike ride in Maysville, where she lives with her husband and two daughters.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI conducted numerous searches for her – coming up empty each time.

On the day Morphew went missing, her husband, Barry Morphew, was out of town for work. Her two daughters were on a camping trip in another state.

The athletic mom’s friends called one of her neighbors when they couldn’t reach her, who called police to report her missing.

Investigators searched the area and found her bike and one personal item – but no Morphew.

Her husband has said he believes she may have been attacked by a mountain lion.

Her brother thinks his sister met with foul play. “The bicycle was not ridden over the hill," Moorman told Fox59. "It was thrown there by human hands."

On Thursday, the four-month anniversary of Morphew's disappearance, the Chaffee County Sheriff announced in a press release that it was "planning another law enforcement search in the near future."

It says it is asking the public for help once more. "We are handing out flyers with Suzanne’s picture and information in hopes of more public awareness," the release says.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said in a second release that it would join with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to support the search that Morphew’s brother is organizing, which is set to begin on Sept. 24.

“Although our team is unable to coordinate and lead this effort due to liability issues, we want to support this effort in several different ways," Chaffee County Sheriff John A. Spezze said in the release.

In late August, Moorman announced that he was going to organize the search for his sister to find her body and give her “a proper burial,” he told Fox21 News.

“I can’t live with myself if I don’t try,” he said.

Moorman said he hasn’t spoken much to his sister’s husband, who told Fox21 he believes police have botched the case so far.

“The Sheriff’s Department screwed this whole thing up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me,” Barry Morphew said, according to Fox21.

Morphew has said he will never stop looking for Suzanne.

"My wife and I have been in love since 1988 and she’s the love of my life. And I continue to search for her every day and I will until I find her," he said. "I promise, and I promised my girls that.”

The Chaffee County Sheriff did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

Moorman told Fox21 he didn’t think his sister and her husband had any marriage problems in the past, but he learned new things about their relationship after she vanished.

“I think there’s a friend that she texted a lot and talked to, that she confided in, and maybe things weren’t hunky-dory,” he told Fox21.