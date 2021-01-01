A man reportedly called police to say he'd found the baby unconscious and not breathing beneath the dog

4-Month-Old Girl Dies After She's Found Unconscious with Dog Lying on Top of Her: Report

A 4-month-old baby girl died on New Year’s Eve following an apparent accident involving a dog in Ohio, according to local reports.

Raelynn Larrison of Dayton was pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday night, the Dayton Daily News reported, citing the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center told WRGT that crews responded to the child’s home around 7 p.m. after a man called 911 to report that he awoke to find a dog lying on top of his baby.

The man said that the child was not breathing and was unconscious, the Daily News reported.

The breed of dog involved in the incident remains unclear, though neighbor Lonnie Dapier described it as “big” and said the animal had gotten out of the family’s house before.

“God bless that child and I just hope they get that dog taken care of one way or the other so it won't injure anyone else," Dapier told WRGT.

The child’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, according to the Daily News, and the death remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A GoFundMe page arranged to raise money for Raelynn’s funeral called the death an “unexpected tragedy.”

“We lost our beautiful four month niece,” the page read. “Please help in any way you possibly can so that we can lay this beautiful girl to rest.”