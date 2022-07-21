4 Men Indicted In San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy That Killed 53

A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned the indictments against the men on Wednesday

Police block the scene where a truck with multiple dead bodies was discovered in San Antonio, Texas

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022

Four men have been indicted in connection with the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas that left 50 adults and three children dead.

A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned the indictments Wednesday against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, charging each of the men with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Zamorano, from Pasadena, Texas, and Martinez, from Palestine, Texas, face a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Mexican citizens Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao, 48, were also indicted Wednesday. Each was charged with one count of possession of a firearm while unlawfully present in the United States, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Zamorano was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after he was seen "hiding in the brush," following the June 27 incident, in a failed attempt to escape. Authorities later confirmed that he matched the description and attire of a driver who was seen on surveillance footage — provided to Homeland Security Investigations from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol — driving across an immigration checkpoint in a tractor-trailer.

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, in San Antonio, Texas | Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Martinez was arrested in Palestine, Texas one day later. Authorities found him after executing a search warrant on Zamorano's phone where there were alleged conversations between the two about the "smuggling event."

D'Luna-Mendez and D'Luna-Bilbao were determined to be connected to the crime after police confirmed the registration for the tractor-trailer belonged to a San Antonio resident.

"SAPD officers set up surveillance on the residence and observed two males leaving in separate trucks. After traffic stops on both trucks, the drivers were identified as D'Luna-Mendez and D'Luna-Bilbao," the DOJ said in a June 28 release.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772b) Guatemalan Foreign Ministry officials carry the coffin of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac after his remains arrived to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022 Victims of the tragedy are laid to rest in Guatemala City | Credit: Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock

D'Luna-Bilbao also allegedly had a handgun in the center console of the truck he was driving, and more weapons were found after police executed a search warrant at his home, added the release.

Authorities added that he and D'Luna-Mendez were in the U.S. illegally and both have been charged with one count of possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the U.S. in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5).

The victims of the incident hailed from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, according to an ICE spokesperson.