4 Men Indicted In San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy That Killed 53
Four men have been indicted in connection with the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas that left 50 adults and three children dead.
A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned the indictments Wednesday against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, charging each of the men with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.
Zamorano, from Pasadena, Texas, and Martinez, from Palestine, Texas, face a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Mexican citizens Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao, 48, were also indicted Wednesday. Each was charged with one count of possession of a firearm while unlawfully present in the United States, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Zamorano was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after he was seen "hiding in the brush," following the June 27 incident, in a failed attempt to escape. Authorities later confirmed that he matched the description and attire of a driver who was seen on surveillance footage — provided to Homeland Security Investigations from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol — driving across an immigration checkpoint in a tractor-trailer.
RELATED: Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 53: Migrants Were 'Abandoned,' Says Archbishop
Martinez was arrested in Palestine, Texas one day later. Authorities found him after executing a search warrant on Zamorano's phone where there were alleged conversations between the two about the "smuggling event."
D'Luna-Mendez and D'Luna-Bilbao were determined to be connected to the crime after police confirmed the registration for the tractor-trailer belonged to a San Antonio resident.
"SAPD officers set up surveillance on the residence and observed two males leaving in separate trucks. After traffic stops on both trucks, the drivers were identified as D'Luna-Mendez and D'Luna-Bilbao," the DOJ said in a June 28 release.
RELATED: San Antonio Fire Chief Details Gruesome Scene After 46 People Found Dead in Trailer: 'Stacks of Bodies'
D'Luna-Bilbao also allegedly had a handgun in the center console of the truck he was driving, and more weapons were found after police executed a search warrant at his home, added the release.
Authorities added that he and D'Luna-Mendez were in the U.S. illegally and both have been charged with one count of possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the U.S. in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5).
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The victims of the incident hailed from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, according to an ICE spokesperson.
"This is the worst human-smuggling event in the United States. This sheds light on how dangerous human smuggling is," Craig Larrabee, the acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio, told CNN in a statement.