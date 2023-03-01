Ohio Mom Facing Eviction Kills Husband, Son, and Her Father Before Turning Gun on Herself

Authorities say Theresa Cain, a mom of two, fatally shot her husband, Steve Cain, 50; the couple's son, Ethan Cain, 13; and her father, William Felton, 74

By
Published on March 1, 2023 04:43 PM
Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; Ethan Cain, 13.
Steven Cain, 50, Theresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74, Ethan Cain, 13. Photo: facebook (4)

Four family members are dead and another is critically injured in what authorities say was a murder-suicide perpetrated by an Ohio mother of two.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Theresa Cain, 46, fatally shot her husband, Steven Cain, 50; the couple's son, Ethan Cain, 13; and her father, William Felton, 74, on Monday, at the family's Ohio Township, Ohio, home.

Cain also shot her 20-year-old daughter, Samantha Cain, who remains in critical condition, before turning the gun on herself, say authorities.

According to a news release, deputies arrived at the Cain's home Monday to attempt to serve an eviction notice.

As they approached the door, multiple gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence, the release reads.

Upon entry, authorities located four people dead from gunshot wounds. A fifth gunshot victim, later identified as Samantha, was still alive and was transported to an area hospital.

In a statement posted on the school district's website, New Richmond Superintendent Tracey Miller wrote, "We are stunned and saddened by the loss of Ethan Cain. Ethan was loved by students and staff alike and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community."

"We ask you to keep Ethan's sister, a recent New Richmond High School graduate, Samantha Cain, in your thoughts as well. The entire New Richmond community is behind her in this fight," the statement continued.

According to WCPO, Samantha is currently a student at Northern Kentucky University.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help offset her medical expenses.

