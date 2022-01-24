Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said Sunday's incident involved the highest number of shooting victims the city has seen since the 1990s

4 Killed, 1 Injured in Calif. House Party Shooting: 'Worst Act of Violence' in Years, Says Mayor

Four adults were killed and a fifth was injured in an early morning shooting at a house party in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, authorities say.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts described the incident to KABC as a "targeted ambush."

Two men and two women have died after shooters allegedly opened fire at a home on Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m. local time, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to a nearby hospital, while the fourth victim died during transport.

The fifth victim, who is male, is expected to survive his injuries and has admitted to being gang-affiliated, per the outlet. He also reportedly described the incident as an "ambush," though it is unclear who the target was.

PEOPLE has reached out to local authorities for comment.

Footage of the shooting's aftermath from CBS Los Angeles shows one woman being consoled by another as first responders responded to the scene. In another shot, rescuers are seen attending to a man lying on the ground.

Mayor Butts said in a Sunday news conference that at least two weapons, an assault rifle and a handgun, were used during the attack. He said the incident involved the highest number of shooting victims the city has seen since the 1990s.

"This is a tragic loss for the families [involved]," he told reporters. He later called the shooters as "sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society" before directing his message to the suspects at large.

"Turn yourselves in," Butts said. "We will find you and we will prosecute you."