4 Idaho Students Were Killed in Apparent Knife Attack — Was It 'Crime of Passion' or 'Burglary Gone Wrong?'

Four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday from an apparent homicide, and authorities have now announced that investigators believe a knife was used in the attack.

The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used" in the killings. Autopsies are scheduled for later this week.

The press release also says that investigators believe it was "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large."

No suspects have been named or arrested at this time.

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow [are] deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time," an earlier press release reads. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident."

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told Fox News that the crime occurred around 3 or 4 in the morning on Sunday, but was reported to police around noon.

He confirmed that the reason behind the killings was still being investigated, but said it could have been a "burglary gone wrong" or a "crime of passion," Fox News reports.

"It's one of any of a plenitude of possibilities, including burglary gone wrong, robbery gone wrong … Any of those is a possibility and not one to the exclusion of others," Bettge said, Fox News reports.

"It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available," Bettge said in a statement.

Victims Remembered: 'Brought So Much Joy'

As the investigation continues, more information about the victims has become available.

According to a release from the university, Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash., who was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. He was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, which is roughly 500 feet from the home where the students were found, Fox News reports.

Kernodle was from Post Falls, Idaho, and she was majoring in marketing and a member of the the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Mogen was a senior from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, who was majoring in marketing. Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, was majoring in general studies.

Kernodle and Mogen worked at Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow. In a statement on Facebook, the business announced they will be shutting down temporarily to grieve.

"Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered," the caption reads in part.

Chapin was a triplet who was described as athletic and loved by his community, KING 5 reports.

In an Instagram post from Oct. 29, Kernodle wished Chapin a happy Birthday with a carousel of photos of the two.

Goncalves' family told NonStop Local that she was "the ultimate go-getter" who "constantly wanted adventure." Her last Instagram post — which was uploaded two days ago — featured photos with Chapin, Kernodle and Mogen.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the killings to call 208-883-7054.