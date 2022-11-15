4 Idaho Students Were Killed in Apparent Knife Attack — Was It 'Crime of Passion' or 'Burglary Gone Wrong?'

The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21

By
Published on November 15, 2022 01:50 PM
4 Idaho Victims Ethan Chapin: https://www.instagram.com/ethanchapin4/ Xana Kernodle: https://www.instagram.com/xanakernodle/ Madison Mogen: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemogen/ Kaylee GonCalves: https://www.instagram.com/kayleegoncalves/
Photo: instagram(2)

Four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday from an apparent homicide, and authorities have now announced that investigators believe a knife was used in the attack.

The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used" in the killings. Autopsies are scheduled for later this week.

The press release also says that investigators believe it was "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large."

No suspects have been named or arrested at this time.

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow [are] deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time," an earlier press release reads. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told Fox News that the crime occurred around 3 or 4 in the morning on Sunday, but was reported to police around noon.

He confirmed that the reason behind the killings was still being investigated, but said it could have been a "burglary gone wrong" or a "crime of passion," Fox News reports.

"It's one of any of a plenitude of possibilities, including burglary gone wrong, robbery gone wrong … Any of those is a possibility and not one to the exclusion of others," Bettge said, Fox News reports.

"It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available," Bettge said in a statement.

Victims Remembered: 'Brought So Much Joy'

As the investigation continues, more information about the victims has become available.

According to a release from the university, Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash., who was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. He was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, which is roughly 500 feet from the home where the students were found, Fox News reports.

Kernodle was from Post Falls, Idaho, and she was majoring in marketing and a member of the the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Mogen was a senior from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, who was majoring in marketing. Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, was majoring in general studies.

Kernodle and Mogen worked at Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow. In a statement on Facebook, the business announced they will be shutting down temporarily to grieve.

"Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered," the caption reads in part.

Chapin was a triplet who was described as athletic and loved by his community, KING 5 reports.

In an Instagram post from Oct. 29, Kernodle wished Chapin a happy Birthday with a carousel of photos of the two.

Goncalves' family told NonStop Local that she was "the ultimate go-getter" who "constantly wanted adventure." Her last Instagram post — which was uploaded two days ago — featured photos with Chapin, Kernodle and Mogen.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the killings to call 208-883-7054.

Related Articles
Michael Vaughan and Sarah Wondra
Idaho Woman Made TikTok Videos Showing Flyer for Missing Boy. Now She Faces Charges
Casey Anthony
Casey Anthony Blames Her Father for Daughter Caylee's Death: 'He Took Her from Me and He Went Away'
4 Idaho Victims Ethan Chapin: https://www.instagram.com/ethanchapin4/ Xana Kernodle: https://www.instagram.com/xanakernodle/ Madison Mogen: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemogen/ Kaylee GonCalves: https://www.instagram.com/kayleegoncalves/
Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment
monique joseph
Neighbor Calls Police on 9-Year-Old Black Girl Who Was Spraying Spotted Lanternflies
richmond virginia police
Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House
Cropped Image Of Artist Making Tattoo On Customer Arm
A 10-Year-Old Boy Got a Tattoo. His Mom and the Tattoo Artist Were Arrested
Mystery Surrounds Death of Boy, 13, Shot While Raking Leaves in Front Yard: ‘Loving, Gentle Child’
Mystery Surrounds Death of Boy, 13, Shot While Raking Leaves in Front Yard: 'Loving, Gentle Child'
Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide
Rachel Castillo
Missing Calif. Mom Found Dead in Remote Area, Ex-Husband Who'd 'Expressed His Concerns' Is Arrested
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Got off Bus After School Trip
PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 27: Sullivan Memorial Library at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
11 Temple University Students Robbed at Gunpoint, Held in Basement of Off-Campus Apartment
Nicholas Rossi at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh
U.S. Rape Suspect Fled Country Before Getting Arrested at Scottish Hospital While Fighting COVID
Alex Jones
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million to Sandy Hook Families
Fanta Bility
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit With Stray Bullet
Rosanna Marie Romero
Mich. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Shot Her Baby Because He Thought She Was Cheating on Him: Reports
baby Celine Solorio-Rivera and mom Yanelly Solorio-Rivera killed
'Sibling Rivalry' Allegedly Motivated Calif. Woman To Kill Her Sister and 3-Week-Old Niece While They Slept