4 Dead, Police Officer Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Multiple Locations in Denver

The suspect was also killed and authorities do not yet have a clear motive for the shooting spree

Authorities are investigating a "very violent" shooting spree in Colorado that has left four people dead and multiple injured, including a police officer.

On Monday, at around 5 p.m. local time, a gunman opened fire at multiple locations in central Denver, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a press conference. The suspect is now dead, and a motive is unclear, Pazen shared.

At the first location, Pazen said the suspect fatally shot two women and injured a man. The shooter then killed a man at the second shooting location. The gunman also opened fire at a third scene, but no one was injured, according to Pazen.

After the three separate shootings, Denver Police "identified a vehicle associated" with the incident, Pazen explained during the press conference. A "pursuit" then "ensued," resulting in an "exchange of gunfire" between the suspect and responding officers.

Pazen said the suspect then fled to Lakewood, a city outside of Denver, after being pursued by Denver Police.

After the suspect reached Lakewood, police received a call at around 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired at a business in the area. A victim was declared dead at the scene, Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero said during the Monday press conference.

Romero said that officers were able to get a description of the shooter's vehicle, and when they tried to "make contact," the suspect opened fire before fleeing by foot. Romero said the gunman "allegedly felony menaced another business with a firearm" before entering a Hyatt hotel, where he allegedly shot a clerk.

The clerk has been hospitalized for their injuries, Romero said, and their condition is unknown.

Police work the scene outside the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were shot and killed and a man injured Credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

After the incident at the Hyatt, "the shooter then fled the area again," Romero said, and "came up against" a Lakewood agent, whom he shot and wounded. The agent was hospitalized and underwent surgery for their injuries.

The suspect was then shot in an exchange with Lakewood Police and pronounced dead on the scene, Romero said.

Officers do not yet have a motive in the shooting, Pazen said, and authorities did not release the suspect's name during the press conference. Romero confirmed that police believe only one suspect is responsible for the shootings.

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, a Denver Police spokesperson said authorities did not have any additional information to share at this time.