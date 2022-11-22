4 Dead at Marijuana Grow Operation in Oklahoma, Officials Have 'Suspect In Mind:' Reports

Four people were found dead — and one injured — at a 10-acre marijuana grow operation in Northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The suspect is still at large, per reports by the state's bureau of investigation.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff's Department was called in to a hostage situation and the four victims were already dead upon their arrival, according to a press release by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Monday.

The lone survivor was flown to Oklahoma City for care, OSBI Captain Stan Florence said, CNN reported. Additional details on the victims are not available at this time.

After combing the area through the night with investigators on the ground, drones and helicopters tracking land activity overhead, Florence said the "suspect in mind" has likely gotten out of the vicinity.

"They all know each other. [We] don't know if they're related, don't know if they're coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other," Florence said of the victims and suspect.

KOCO 5 News/Youtube

Though medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics was on the scene to investigate the operation.

"At this point, there is no suspect information available," the OSBI press release stated Monday. "Law enforcement are investigating this case as a quadruple homicide. More information will be released when it is available."