4 Dead, Including Alleged Gunman Killed by 'Good Samaritan,' at Indiana Mall Shooting
At least four people, including an alleged gunman, have been killed at a mall shooting in Greenwood, Indiana, authorities said Sunday.
Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said in a press conference that at around 6:00 p.m. local time, a gunman — whose identity has not yet been released — entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several rounds of ammunition and began firing in the food court.
Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt identified those who died, including the alleged gunman, as three males and one female on Monday morning, WTHR reported. The woman and one man were pronounced dead at local hospitals, while the other two men were pronounced dead at the Greenwood Mall, per Indy Star.
A 12-year-old girl was among two people injured, both of whom are currently in "stable condition," Ison said in a later press briefing.
The Greenwood Police Department and the Johnson County Coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
During his press conference, Ison said that a "good Samaritan" — a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County, Indiana — shot the alleged gunman.
"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," he said.
Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers shared a statement on Facebook thanking the bystander, writing in part, "This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."
Police are expected to hold a follow-up press conference on Monday, per Ison. The Johnson County Coroner's Office is working with another in Marion County to provide positive identification of those who died, according to WTHR.
The investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting remains ongoing.