4 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Fla. Shooting on Easter: 'It's Heart Wrenching'

The victims have been identified as 69-year-old Carole Fulmore, 13-year-old Damionna Reed and 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, police say

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 10, 2023 04:21 PM
Police say 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley shot and killed three people. The victims are his son, 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter Damionna Reed and his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, Carole Fulmore, inside his home in Parramore early Sunday morning.. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2451653888425427&set=pb.100007425187599.-2207520000.&type=3. Carole Fulmore/Facebook
Carole Fulmore. Photo: Carole Fulmore/Facebook

A gunman was fatally shot by police in Florida after allegedly firing at officers and killing three people, including two children in a domestic violence incident on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

Officers said they heard shots from inside an Orlando home shortly after arriving around 2:25 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Orlando Police Department.

"The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers who returned fire," the post reads. "The suspect was transported to the hospital and was confirmed deceased."

Inside the home were three people with gunshot wounds, according to police. The victims have since been identified as 69-year-old Carole Fulmore, 13-year-old Damionna Reed and 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, police confirmed to WESH 2 News, WKMG-TV, and WFTV 9.

Police later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley.

The youngest child, Cameron, was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said. The other victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WESH 2 News, Cameron is Daley's son and Damionna and Carole are Daley's girlfriend's daughter and mother. His girlfriend, who has not been identified, was not home at the time of the shooting, the outlet reports.

"It's heart wrenching to wake up to this horrific news of a family and a child being murdered here on Resurrection Sunday, Easter Sunday," District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill told News 6.

"Thinking where they would be having possibly a family gathering and an Easter egg hunt that I'm sponsoring right there in Parramore, and a child losing their life, just a family losing their life, is unimaginable," she added, per the outlet.

A local resident who knew Fulmore spoke with WESH 2 News following the violence.

"[She] was one of the sweetest people, best neighbor I have ever had in my entire life and I am 66 years old," Joanne Capel told the station.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured and will be on paid administrative leave, the department said in the post.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent review of the incident, followed by the State Attorney's Office.

Body-camera footage is expected to be released to the public within 30 days of the shooting.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

