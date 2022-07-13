Four people were found dead in Houghton Lake, Mich. in the early hours of July 10 from an apparent murder-suicide

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide.

According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not identified who they believe the shooter was.

Two unidentified people found the bodies in the early hours of Sunday when they entered the home. Authorities responded to the scene at about 3:30 a.m., says the sheriff's department's release, which refers to the crime as a "horrific and senseless tragedy."

On June 24, Tirany filed a Personal Protection Order against Bo through the 34th Circuit Court in Mich., according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. However, on June 27, the request was denied because of "insufficient evidence," according to Judge Troy B. Daniel's ruling.

It is not clear whether or not Tirany challenged that decision.

In the Personal Protection Order petition, Tirany disclosed her reasoning for the request. After stating her husband was having an affair, she wrote:

"I asked him to be civil for a divorce and asked him to leave house and he refuses. I left and have been getting texts accusing me of being with other people and he has now been texting my friends threatening them because he thinks they told me me to leave him, He is slamming things around the house and calling me names, telling me he won't leave and he wants money. He has mental health issues (he stopped taking his meds) and recently purchased a firearm and that is concerning to me. He keeps saying he is going to blow his brains out and I do not want my safety or my son's safety in jeopardy."

Tirany also stated in the petition that Bo was threatening to kill or physically injure her.

In denying Tirany's petition, Daniel wrote, "Insufficient evidence of a showing of immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage. Petitioner can request a restraining order in divorce case."

On July 7 — three days before her death — Tirany filed for a divorce from Bo.

The sheriff's department says the investigation is ongoing.