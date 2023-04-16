4 Dead, 20 Reportedly Injured in Shooting During Sweet 16 Birthday Party in Alabama

A local woman told the Tuscaloosa News that her grandson was killed in the shooting, which took place during his sister’s birthday party

By
Published on April 16, 2023 02:58 PM
DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Community members watch as crime scene investigators work the scene of a shooting on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Dadeville, Alabama. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty

At least four people have been killed and multiple injured following a Saturday night shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since launched a death investigation into the shooting, which took place at 10:34 p.m. in the town of Dadeville, according to the agency.

At the time of the shooting, teenagers were celebrating a birthday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, per the Tuscaloosa News. The Dadeville Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information.

DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Investigators block the scene of a shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at the dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Dadeville, Alabama. Megan Varner/Getty

Annette Allen, a local grandmother, told the outlet that her grandson Phil Dowdell was killed in the shooting while celebrating his sister Alexis' sweet 16 birthday party. The high school senior, who was set to attend Jacksonville State on a football scholarship, was shot along with multiple other teens and his mother, who sustained two gunshot wounds, per the newspaper.

Allen added that families were going to multiple hospitals to try to locate their children. "He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face," she said of Dowdell.

WRBL reported at least 20 people were injured in connection with the shooting, with some on the scene saying the majority of people hurt are teenagers. According to CNN, 15 teens were wounded and hospitalized, and another six have been treated and released.

DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Investigators work the crime scene following a shooting on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Dadeville, Alabama. Megan Varner/Getty

Raymond C. Porter, superintendent of the Tallapoosa County School System said in a Sunday statement that families were "suffering and grieving this morning after the senseless tragedy our community experienced last night."

"All of our resources will be available to Dadeville High School's administrators, teachers, and student body as we help them navigate this tragic event and the road to recovery," Porter wrote to community members.

The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigations and the 5th Circuit District Attorney's Office are all assisting with the death investigation, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The agency added that "nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing," with a press event scheduled for 5 p.m. CST on Sunday.

"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted Sunday.

Multiple victims were treated at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City and released, chief marketing director Susan Foy told Fox News. As she explained, several gunshot wound victims had been transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

Officials have yet to share if any arrests have been made.

