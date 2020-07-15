Two Separate Shootings Leave Four People Dead in St. Louis Neighborhood

No suspects have been named in the shootings

Four people were killed in two separate shootings that took place Tuesday night in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St. Louis, multiple outlets have reported.

The first shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue, where police found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Fox 2 and KMOV4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The male victim was declared dead at the scene.

At the second homicide scene, which occurred on Lucille Avenue, police found three adults — two male and one female — shot to death in a home located near Riverview Boulevard, both outlets reported.

All three victims were confirmed dead by police.

The scenes of both shootings have reportedly been cordoned off as police officials continue to investigate.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to KMOV4, police think that the two shootings are unlikely to be connected despite their close proximity.