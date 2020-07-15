Two Separate Shootings Leave Four People Dead in St. Louis Neighborhood
No suspects have been named in the shootings
Four people were killed in two separate shootings that took place Tuesday night in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St. Louis, multiple outlets have reported.
The first shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue, where police found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Fox 2 and KMOV4.
The male victim was declared dead at the scene.
At the second homicide scene, which occurred on Lucille Avenue, police found three adults — two male and one female — shot to death in a home located near Riverview Boulevard, both outlets reported.
All three victims were confirmed dead by police.
The scenes of both shootings have reportedly been cordoned off as police officials continue to investigate.
According to KMOV4, police think that the two shootings are unlikely to be connected despite their close proximity.
The tragic deaths come as gun violence in St. Louis — and other cities around the county — is on the rise. According to Fox 2, there have been five homicides in the last five days in East St. Louis.