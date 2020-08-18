4 Cousins Are Killed in Mich. Home, and Suspect Is Ex- Fiancé Once Charged with Domestic Abuse

A Michigan man who was once charged with assaulting his ex-fiancée is now accused of fatally shooting her and her family inside the woman's home.

On Saturday, Sumpter Township police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight between two people. Upon arrival, officers found four cousins -- Sarah Tanner, Laura Tanner, Forrest Sampson and Neil Sampson -- dead, according to a police news release.

They had all been shot. Authorities then launched a manhunt for Laura's former fiancé, 37-year-old Raymond Bailey.

"There was that almost 24-hour period where we just didn't know what happened to him and where he was," Sumpter Township Police Chief Eric Luke told Fox 2.

The following day, Bailey turned himself in about 120 miles away from the scene of the crime. He allegedly confessed to family and friends over the phone and through text messages, according to police.

It is unclear whether a victim or Bailey made the initial 911 call.

As the 37-year-old man remains in police custody awaiting formal charges, the victims' families prepare to lay them to rest.

"Our family is reeling from the senseless and tragic murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner, and brothers Neil and Forrest Sampson," a relative wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help raise funds for funeral expenses. "Fiercely loyal to each other and their families, these siblings/cousins/mothers and fathers/daughters and sons put family first, and now our family desperately needs your help to quickly raise funeral expenses."

The victims' families believe their deaths were the result of domestic violence.

According to WXYZ, Laura and Bailey had a rocky relationship. Last fall, Bailey was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, as well as domestic violence misdemeanor in the past. However, charges were dropped when Laura didn't show up for a court hearing.