3rd Set of Human Remains Found at Lake Mead, National Park Service Says

In early May, two sets of human remains were found at Lake Mead; police believe one belongs to a homicide victim who was murdered in the mid-1970s or early '80s

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Locher/AP/Shutterstock (13040990a) A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. Las Vegas area water officials want to cap the size of new swimming pools, citing worries about supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the drought-stricken Colorado River Vegas Swimming Pools, Boulder City, United States - 10 May 2022

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Locher/AP/Shutterstock (13040990a) A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. Las Vegas area water officials want to cap the size of new swimming pools, citing worries about supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the drought-stricken Colorado River Vegas Swimming Pools, Boulder City, United States - 10 May 2022

More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, marking the third set discovered in the area since early May.

On Monday, the National Park Service (NPS) was alerted about human remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 4:30 p.m. local time, the NPS said in a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Park rangers arrived on the scene and blocked off the area to "recover the remains," NPS added. The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are still investigating, the NPS said, adding that "no further information is available at this time."

The gripping discovery comes after boaters found a barrel containing the body of a homicide victim in Lake Mead on May 1.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe the victim was killed some time in the mid-1970s to early '80s, based on the clothing and footwear the victim was found with.

"The victim's clothes and shoes were sold at Kmart in the mid-to-late 1970s," Metro Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told local news outlet KLAS.

"We believe this is a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound," Lt. Spencer added in the LVMPD's news release at the time.

Lt. Spencer suggested the discovered remains are a result of declining water levels.

"The water level has dropped so much over the last 30 to 40 years that, where the person was located, if a person were to drop the barrel in the water and it sinks, you are never going to find it unless the water level drops," Lt. Spencer said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May.

Added Lt. Spencer: "The water level has dropped and made the barrel visible. The barrel did not move. ... It was not like the barrel washed up."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A second set of remains was found at Lake Mead less than a week later. In that incident, NPS rangers were called to Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 2 p.m. on May 9 after two paddle boarders found the remains, KLAS reported.