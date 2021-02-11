Lindsay Overbay died late Tuesday after surgery, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune

37-Year-Old Medical Assistant and Mom of 2 Identified as Victim Fatally Shot at Minnesota Medical Clinic

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a Minnesota medical clinic that left four others injured on Tuesday.

Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at Allina Health Urgent Care – Buffalo Crossroads clinic, sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times by the gunman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She died late Tuesday after surgery, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Overbay is survived by her husband, their 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, the Star Tribune reports.

Overbay is described as "a beautiful mother, daughter and friend," on a GoFundMe page started by her friend, Naiya Stubbe, to help pay for the late mother's funeral expenses.

As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe had raised $137,056 toward its $250,000 goal.

Image zoom Credit: Facebook

"She was the bright light in so many peoples lives, she could light up a room with her contagious laugh," Stubbe wrote, adding that "Lindsay was attending college classes to further her career to make sure she could provide a better life for her two beautiful children."

Stubbe told the Star Tribune that Overbay "lived and breathed her children."

She continued, "They are going to be surrounded by a lot of love. They always have been. I've never seen a closer family."

Authorities said the attack occurred at the Buffalo clinic just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The alleged shooter, 67-year-old Gregory P. Ulrich, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault. However, Capt. Pat O'Malley of the Wright County Jail, where Ulrich is staying, said in a press conference that more charges are expected to be filed, according to The New York Times.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or has retained legal representation at this time.

Image zoom Allina Health Clinic | Credit: Google Maps

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Four others were injured in the shooting, though their conditions are currently unknown.

In a tweet, the Minnesota State Patrol wrote that state patrol pilots were flying six boxes of blood from the red cross to the local hospital so they can prepare for the arrival of victims.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the shooting "an unspeakable depravity."