36-Year-Old Woman Accused of Using Romance Scam to Swindle $2.8M from Elderly Holocaust Survivor

Peaches Stergo, of Champions Gate, Florida, is charged with one count of wire fraud after defrauding a Manhattan man of his life's savings, according to an FBI indictment

By
Published on January 26, 2023 10:53 AM
Peaches Stergo
Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office

A Florida woman has been arrested for defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of nearly $3 million, authorities announced Wednesday.

Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Florida, has been charged with one count of wire fraud after allegedly coercing millions from an unnamed Manhattan man between 2017 and 2021.

"The defendant callously preyed on a senior citizen simply seeking companionship, defrauding him of his life savings," Michael J. Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office said when announcing the charge on Wednesday, reported CNN.

Stergo, who also goes by the name "Alice," met the man on a dating website about six or seven years ago, according to an indictment from the Justice Department.

"Stergo told the victim that she had settled a lawsuit involving injuries in a car accident but that her lawyer would not release the settlement funds until he received a certain amount of money," adds the indictment.

"In May 2017, bank records show the Victim wrote his first check to Stergo for $25,000," it continues.

From that moment on, Stergo induced the man to write "almost monthly checks" to Stergo, "often in increments of $50,000."

Once each check was deposited, the woman told the victim that her bank "needed more money" or else her account would be frozen and the victim would not be paid back, reads the indictment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In October 2021, the man told his son about the arrangement at which point he stopped sending money.

"'Alice,' the defendant, was motivated to engage in the fraud scheme to enrich herself," adds the indictment. "She has lived a life of luxury with the millions she received from the fraud: she bought a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat, and numerous cars, including a Corvette and a Suburban."

"During the course of the fraud, Stergo also took expensive trips, staying at places like the Ritz Carlton, and spent many tens of thousands of dollars on expensive meals, gold coins and bars, jewelry, Rolex watches, and designer clothing from stores like Tiffany, Ralph Lauren, Neiman Marcus, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes," it continues.

"The victim lost his life savings and was forced to give up his apartment" as a result, the indictment reads.

Related Articles
Chrisley_wp
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
'Shell-Shocked' Victim of Jen Shah Opens Up About Racking Up Nearly $50K in Debt from Telemarketing Scheme
A picture taken on January 14, 2009 in New York, shows Bernard Madoff leaving US Federal Court after a hearing regarding his bail. The French prosecutor's office opened on May 29, 2009 an investigation into allegations of fraud following complaints from investors who say they were harmed in a pyramid scheme orchestrated by US financier Bernard Madoff, legal sources said.
'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street' : The True Story Behind the Netflix Docuseries About Bernie Madoff
rick singer
College Admissions Scandal Mastermind Rick Singer Gets 3.5 Years in Prison
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
California State Employment Development Department
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Sentenced to Over 6 Years After Bragging About Stealing Pandemic Aid
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Everything to Know About FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Legal Controversies (Including the Celebs Involved)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Skipped 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Reunion After Bravo Asked Her to Discuss Legal Troubles
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Fact-Checking the George Santos Claims: From Goldman Sachs Employee to College 'Volleyball Star'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah'' Asks Judge For Reduced Sentence Following Guilty Plea in Telemarketing Scheme
tiara
Miss Florida Scholarship Director Allegedly Stole $100K from Program to Pay for Shopping Sprees, Dating Sites
This photo provided by Alexandria Sheriff's Office, shows from left Richard Broni and Linda Mbimadong. On Friday, Feb. 17, 2022, Broni and Mbimadong, two of the people who scammed an Annandale man, who is not identified in court papers, will be sentenced in federal court in Alexandria.
Romance Scams Increased Nearly 80 Percent in 2021, Reaching a Record High: FTC
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, in Varnville, S.C.
Officer Urges Judge Not to Lower Alex Murdaugh's $7M Bond, Says He Swindled Him Out of $100K
Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are photographed leaving Boston Massachussetts courthouse where they are appearing in front of a judge facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, with an alleged nation
Why Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli's Proposed Sentences Are Different
Simon Leviev
'The Tinder Swindler' True Story: Everything to Know About Netflix's New True Crime Documentary