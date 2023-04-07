35-Year-Old Man Arrested After Body of a Missing Woman, 25, Found in Oregon

Police in Oregon have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since late last month.

Aleah Aaron of Grant's Pass was reported missing on March 30, according to the Oregon State Police. Investigators later found Aaron's body in a rural section of Josephine County near Cave Junction.

On Sunday, investigators arrested Thomas R. Fuertes of O'Brien, Oregon in connection with her death. Fuertes was arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse and is being held at the Josephine County Jail.

Fuerte said he was in his trailer near Cave Junction with Aaron when she reached for his gun, according to police, KOBI-5 reports.

He said he thought she wanted to die by suicide, so he tried to grab the gun away from her, according to police. Aaron was shot twice while he tried to wrestle the gun from her, he told police, KOBI-5 reports.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Born in Kentucky, Aaron "was a girl that loved life and always rolled by the seat of her pants," her obituary states.

"One of the things Aleah loved most was facetiming her nephew Braxton," the obituary continues.

Besides being outdoors, Aaron loved animals. "Some of her hobbies she enjoyed were journaling and painting, hula-hooping, and making jewelry. Aleah was a lover of music, enjoying the genres of bluegrass, grateful dead, and punk-folk. She will be missed by her family and friends."

The Josephine County Sheriff's Office received the initial call about Aaron's disappearance, but asked the Oregon State Police Major Crimes Section to lead the investigation.

"Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time," the Oregon State Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to Aaron's murder is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP23092940.