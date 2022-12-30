California Deputy, 32, Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop  

The shooting triggered a massive pursuit across Riverside and nearby San Bernardino counties

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 30, 2022 02:37 PM
deputy Isaiah Corder, deputy killed during traffic stop
Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Photo: Shutterstock

A California deputy was fatally shot Thursday during a traffic stop.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed just before 2 p.m. in Jurupa Valley. The shooting triggered a massive pursuit across Riverside and nearby San Bernardino counties before ending with officers fatally shooting the suspect, William Shea McKay.

At a press conference Thursday night, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Cordero was shot when he approached the suspect's vehicle.

A witness called 911 and residents tried to help Cordero until law enforcement and paramedics arrived.

A "massive manhunt for the suspect" then began in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, Bianco said. "The suspect was located in San Bernardino County and a vehicle pursuit was initiated."

The pursuit ended up back in Jurupa Valley where McKay's truck ran over a spike strip on a local freeway. The truck kept going but eventually crashed on the 15 Freeway in Norco.

Bianco said the suspect then shot at deputies, who returned fire. McKay was hit and died at the scene.

Bianco said Cordero "was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother." Bianco said McKay had an "extensive criminal history" that included kidnapping, robbery and multiple assaults with deadly weapons.

"This terrible tragedy should've been prevented by the legal system," he said. "McKay has an extensive, violent past and was convicted of his third strike in November 2021. That case involved kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Instead of sentencing him to 25 years to life, which should've happened, the judge lowered his bail, allowing him to be released."

Bianco said McKay was arrested again after not showing up at his sentencing.

"We would not be here today if the judge had done her job," he said.

