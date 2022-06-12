31 Alleged White Nationalists Arrested for Conspiracy to Riot at Idaho Pride Celebration

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's booking summary report, the Patriot Front leader was one of those arrested

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear Patriot Front Arrests

Police officers in Idaho arrested 31 people for misdemeanor conspiracy to riot Saturday at a Pride Month event.

Coeur d'Alene Police Department received a 1:38 p.m. call from a concerned citizen who witnessed the group, which authorities say is linked to the white nationalist group Patriot Front, filing into the back of a U-Haul, looking "like a little army," Police Chief Lee White said in a press conference.

The witness spotted the group loading into the truck in a hotel parking lot.

"We had no idea what we were walking into," White said, noting that the traffic stop took place near the Pride in the Park event around 10 minutes after receiving the call and the group was cooperative during the arrest.

CDPD subsequently made contact with the FBI, and they were assisted by Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and two SWAT teams.

"At that point, 31 people were detained. They were all wearing similar attire. They had shields, shin guards and other riot gear with them, including at least one smoke grenade," White said. "Those 31 individuals have been arrested for conspiracy to riot. At this point, they appear to be affiliated with the group Patriot Front."

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's booking summary report, Thomas Ryan Rousseau was one of those arrested. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Rousseau as the founder of Patriot Front.

The Anti-Defamation League classifies Patriot Front as "one of the United States' most visible white supremacist groups." The group split from Vanguard America in 2017, shortly after participating in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In addition to wearing masks and shields, authorities say the group was also dressed in patches and hats with the Patriot Front insignia and logos. "Everyone was dressed exactly the same or very, very similar," he added.

White noted during the press conference, which took place two hours after the arrest, that they were still processing the individuals and some evidence. Additional charges may be pending.

Although the booking process was not yet complete, White said that the individuals came from all over the country — including Idaho, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Arkansas, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Virginia.

"It is clear to us, based on the gear that the individuals had with them, the stuff they had in their possession and in the U-Haul with them, along with paperwork that was seized from them, that they came to riot downtown," he said.

"I don't think this would have been as successful had we not had one extremely astute citizen who saw something that was very concerning to them and reported it to us," White added.

CDPD was aware of other threats online and noted that some people were walking around the Pride event with guns and bear spray. "None of that's illegal in Idaho. It's only the point when they start using it that we grow really concerned," White said.

Two other people were arrested at the event in City Park for misdemeanors, one for disorderly conduct and the other for trespassing. Additionally, three people were issued warnings.