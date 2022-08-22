30 Uvalde Shooting Survivors Given Catholic School Scholarships to Help 'Long Road to Recovery'

Catholic Extension, a Chicago-based charity, is providing scholarships for those who wish to transfer from Robb Elementary to Sacred Heart Catholic School

By
Published on August 22, 2022 11:43 AM
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Thirty students from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas have been awarded full scholarships to attend a nearby Catholic school this year.

Catholic Extension, a Chicago-based nonprofit, made the announcement August 15, the first day of school at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

"Catholic Extension is committed to the ongoing care and support for the children and families of Uvalde," Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, said in a statement. "It is our belief that awarding scholarships to Sacred Heart Catholic School will provide a safe and loving educational environment to children who are suffering from the physical and emotional wounds of violence."

According to Catholic Extension, more than 80 children in Uvalde are seeking to transfer to Sacred Heart, the organization wrote on Facebook, "to help begin their healing and overcome trauma."

"Eleven of these children were shot and survived. Most families cannot afford tuition — 80 percent of families with school-age children in Uvalde are classified as low-income," the nonprofit wrote.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin (center with walking cane) visits the memorial for the Robb Elementary School students and teachers at the City of Uvalde Town Square
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin visits the memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"The tuition assistance means everything to my son and our family," Oscar Orona, father of a survivor, said per KSAT-TV. "My son has gone through a lot, and still has a long road to recovery ahead. At the very least, he deserves to go to a school where he feels safe. Thankfully with the support of Catholic Extension, he will now have that reality."

The organization and the community started supporting the students before the school year began.

Last week at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, top-tier hairstylists and massage therapists who traveled from the New York City area set up shop, providing haircuts and massages to students, parents and teachers free of charge.

Luis Burgos, founder of the nonprofit Don't Forget About Me, organized the event.

Uvalde Haircuts
Michael Cirlos

Over the summer, Catholic Extension sponsored Camp I-CAN, which provided third-, fourth- and fifth-graders "a safe space to heal, have fun, and gently reintegrated the children into a school-like setting around their peers," according to the organization's website.

The majority of the children who attended the camp are survivors of the mass shooting, although all Uvalde children of age were invited to participate in the camp, which was run by Sister Dolores Aviles — a Uvalde native — as well as 13 other religious sisters.

Catholic Extension is matching every gift to its growing scholarship fund.

The school district in Uvalde has also opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. Those who wish to contribute can send checks through the mail (payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund"), donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com, or donate by calling 830-356-2273.

Related Articles
Uvalde Haircuts
'Survivors Need Healing': Children of Uvalde Get Back-to-School Haircuts in Poignant Photo Series
Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement.
'You're All Gonna Die': 10-Year-Old Survivor of Uvalde Attack Recounts Horror Inside Classroom
Ellie Garcia
Family of Uvalde Victim Eliahna Garcia Holds Funeral Days After She Would Have Turned 10
Jazmin Cazares, Jackie Cazares
In Testimony Pleading for Gun Safety, Sister of Uvalde Victim Says She's 'Terrified ... to Go Back to School'
Amerie Jo Garza, a Texas School Shooting victim being awarded with a rare Bronze Cross
Girl Scouts Awards Uvalde Victim Rare 'Bronze Cross' for Her Bravery: 'Her Heroism Hasn't Gone Unnoticed'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Launch Uvalde Relief Fund: 'The Loss Is Tragic'
Sheriff crime scene tape is seen outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Robb Elementary to Be Demolished, Says Uvalde Mayor: 'We Could Never Ask a Child or a Teacher to Go Back'
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council meeting, in Uvalde, Texas
Uvalde Mayor Says He Fears a 'Cover Up' in Texas DPS Investigation of School Shooting
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
alithia haven ramirez
Uvalde Victim's Google Doodle Shared, Along with Note: 'I Want People to Be Happy'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/joe-irma-garcia Joe & Irma Garcia
Town of Uvalde Pays Respects to Teacher Irma Garcia and Her Husband Joe, Who Died 2 Days Apart
Eva Mireles, Teacher Killed in Robb Elementary School Shooting
Officer Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Tried to Save Her But Was Detained, Removed from Scene, Says Official
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Mandy Gutierrez, the Priciple of Robb Elementary School, as he and First Lady Jill Biden pay their in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. - Biden is heading to Uvalde, Texas to pay his respects following a school shooting. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Arrive in Uvalde to Pay Respects to Victims of Mass Shooting
Alexandria Aniyah Rubio victim of the robbie elementary school shooting
Parents of Slain Girl, 10, Recount Terror After Learning of Texas School Shooting: 'We Couldn't Find Her'
robb elementary school
Texas DPS Says Police Chief of Uvalde School District Has Yet to Respond to Interview Request
Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022 Shooting at Robb Elementary School kills 19 students and 2 teachers. Early stages outside the school. Credit: Uvalde Leader News free of charge. Contact: Meghann Garcia: mgarcia@ulnnow.com 830 278 3335
Uvalde Police Never Attempted to Open Doors to Classroom with Shooter Inside: Report