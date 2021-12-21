3-Year-Old Texas Girl Vanished from Playground, Police Fear She's in 'Immediate Danger'

Authorities in Texas are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl they believe to be in "grave, immediate danger" after she vanished from a playground.

Three-year-old Lina Sadar Khil was last seen Monday between 4 and 5 p.m. in the 9400 Block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio, according to a police department news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Lina was playing on a playground at her apartment complex when her mother left the area for a short time, MySanAntonio.com reports. When she returned, she came back to find her daughter gone.

Lina was not left alone, McManus said, there were other parents with their children at the playground when her mother walked away.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The girl's parents are cooperating with authorities. The department is now asking the FBI for assistance in their search.

"We will continue this until, hopefully, we find Lina but we are not stopping," McManus said, according to MySanAntonio.com. "This will be continuous. We've got a command line set up and we're continuing to do this for the long haul if that's necessary."