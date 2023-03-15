3-Year-Old Ohio Boy Nearly Loses Arm During Dog Attack: 'Dealing with This Tragedy for the Rest of His Life'

A toddler is recovering after his family says he nearly lost his arm in a brutal dog attack at his Cincinnati home earlier this month, according to reports.

Xavier Carr's family was dog-sitting another person's Belgian Malinois on March 2, when they say the little boy's arm was almost ripped off during a dog attack, WKRC-TV reports.

The 3-year-old's dad, Joshua Carr, told the outlet he rushed to his son's side when he heard him "screaming at the top of his lungs."

"…There was a huge puddle of blood underneath of him," Carr recalled to the station. "As cliché as it sounds, I immediately thought of Grey's Anatomy, and I took my belt off that I was wearing and wrapped it around his arm to stop the bleeding as I was calling 911."

Doctors credited the dad's quick thinking for saving his son's life, WKRC-TV states. Xavier underwent multiple surgeries to reconnect his limb, which was held on by two inches of muscle and skin.

Following the surgeries, doctors reportedly remain optimistic he will regain function of his arm.

"It's going to be limited, but he's got a high chance of being able to use that [arm] again, partially because he was [attacked] at such a young age," Carr said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help offset medical costs. "Xavier is going to be dealing with this tragedy for the rest of his life," the fundraiser's description reads, and his family anticipates he will undergo "many more" surgeries and therapies during his recovery process.

The dog involved in the attack has since been euthanized, according to WKRC-TV