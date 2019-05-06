3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found in Burning Car With Doors Chained Shut  

A 3-year-old girl died Sunday night in New York City after being pulled from a burning car authorities allege was set ablaze by the child’s father, who is now in police custody.

An NYPD source tells PEOPLE that by the time officers were able to extract Zoey Pereira from the backseat of a torched 2008 Audi parked in the Queens section of the city, she was still alive but had sustained severe burns.

The first call about the fire was received shortly after 9 p.m.

Zoey, in critical condition, was rushed by ambulance to the closest hospital. But soon after arriving at the emergency room, doctors pronounced her dead, says the source.

The NYPD source confirms the manner of death has been determined to be a homicide.

The source further indicates the Audi’s doors had been chained shut from the inside, trapping the toddler inside. The windows were also rolled up.

Gas canisters and a fuel tank were found outside the vehicle.

According to the source, investigators have since learned Zoey was at the center of an alleged custody dispute between her estranged parents, who live on Long Island.

At the moment, a 39-year-old man described by authorities as Zoey’s biological father is in the hospital recovering from burns. He was taken into custody soon after police arrived on the scene, but Newsday reports he has not been questioned yet.

The source tells PEOPLE the man, on fire, ran into a nearby park, where he jumped into a pond to extinguish the flames.

No charges have been filed against the man at this point, and police have yet to release his name to the media.

Detectives continue to investigate the deadly incident.