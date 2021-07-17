3-Year-Old Fla. Boy Killed After Car Driven by His Alleged Kidnapper Crashes Into Tree: 'He Was Fearless'

A 3-year-old from Florida died on Thursday after his alleged kidnapper crashed his car into a tree.

Yasmin Cid's boyfriend Ryan Yates allegedly abducted her son, James Oizan-Chapon, after an argument. While speeding off, Yates, 25, lost control of the wheel and crashed into a tree that fatally killed them both as the car caught on fire, Plantation Police Department told WPLG-TV.

The James' grandmother, Maria Cid, told the outlet that her daughter Yasmin had been arguing with Yates around 3:30 a.m. when he allegedly left with James. Her daughter attempted to chase after Yates, but it was too late.

Elizabeth Velasco, who witnessed the incident, told WPLG-TV, "I heard two booming sounds right after the crash and then a woman screaming for her baby. She was like, 'My baby! My baby!' I actually started crying when I heard that because I felt really helpless."

James' aunt, Tiffany Velasquez, spoke to NBC Miami and described the toddler as a fun-loving child.

"James was a handful," she said. "He was fun, he was fearless. He jumped into everything. He made a huge mess of everything. He loved chicken nuggets."

Velasquez added, "It's just so unfortunate and he did not deserve that. He deserved the opportunity to live a full, beautiful life. It's just very hard. Very hard."

Of the emotional toll it's taken on her, she told the outlet, "Honestly it's been the worst day of my life. This is not something anybody prepares you for."

Velasquez created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for James' funeral and memorial.

"Our little boy, died tragically in a car accident. As you can imagine, no family ever prepares for a tragedy like this," she wrote. "We are asking for support at this difficult time, both financial and emotional so that we may honor his short life. Thank you all for your support, messages of condolences, prayers and contributions."