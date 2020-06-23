Police said Mekhi James was shot in the back

3-Year-Old Chicago Boy Is Fatally Shot While Riding in Car with Stepfather, as Police Seek Suspects

A $4,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy during a violent weekend in Chicago.

According to police, Mekhi James, 3, was shot Saturday night while in the back of his stepfather's car.

The stepfather was driving them home after both had gotten haircuts.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 6:30 p.m. along Chicago's Huron Street.

Investigators said a blue Honda SUV pulled up alongside the stepfather's vehicle and opened fire.

According to police, the child's 27-year-old stepfather may have been the intended target of the shooting.

The stepfather suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, and, after the shooting, raced to a hospital in Oak Park.

Mekhi, police said, was shot in the back.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot characterized the fatal incident as "a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice."

Lightfoot has called upon community members to come forward with information to help bring the shooter to justice.

"To the despicable individuals responsible for this senseless act of violence, you have no place in this city, no home in our communities, no shelter to hide," Lightfoot said.