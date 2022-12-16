3-Year-Old Girl Brutally Attacked by Dog Is Saved by Brothers: 'True Heroes'

Two Arkansas brothers are being hailed by their parents as "true heroes" after jumping in to save their younger sister from a dog attack on Dec. 11.

"We knew that these boys were gonna be special, we just had no idea how right we were," Jacob Michael Moore and Caitlin Mayo wrote on a GoFundMe launched for their family's medical expenses following the mauling.

The family shared on the fundraiser that their children, Annsley, 3, Declan, 6, and Aiden, 10, were playing outside their grandmother's house in El Paso when a neighbor's unleashed dogs allegedly ran into the yard and darted after the girl.

Declan stepped in and began carrying his sister away and shielding her from the dogs, all while being viciously attacked by both animals, the parents said.

That's when Aiden stepped in between his siblings and the dogs, effectively halting the attack but suffering the most serious injuries of the three, according to the fundraiser.

The family said the kids were rushed to the hospital, where Declan received stitches "all over his body," and Aiden underwent surgery.

"We calculated that his surgery yesterday closed at least 38 [vicous] wounds," the children's grandmother, Brenda Hrubes wrote on Facebook. "We found a new bite on the back of his head that still needs to be cleaned and treated."

Moore called his boys "true heroes."

"They were so brave and had it not been for them, their baby sister could have been seriously injured or worse," the fundraiser reads.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Aside from covering their outstanding medical bills, the couple hopes that the donations will allow them to give their children the Christmas "they deserve."

Mayo told THV11 she plans on taking legal action against the dog owners.

It was not immediately clear if authorities are considering charges.