3 Wounded, Including 4-Year-Old Girl, During Shooting in Times Square

The three victims, who are believed to have not been related, were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting in New York City's Times Square on Saturday evening, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a news briefing.

According to Shea, the shooting apparently stemmed from a dispute between a group of men during which at least one person pulled out a gun around 5 p.m. local time near 45th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police quickly responded to the scene and found the three victims, whom Shea described as "innocent bystanders" who were unrelated to each other.

The victims included the young girl from Brooklyn, who was shot in the leg; a 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island, who was shot in her thigh; and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was shot in the foot.

All three victims were taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, although the child was due to undergo surgery.

The NYPD has released a video and photo via Twitter of one male identified in surveillance footage whom they described as a "person of interest" in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about that individual should contact the NYPD.

According to Shea, no gun was recovered from the shooting scene but police did find three shell casings from a .25 caliber gun.