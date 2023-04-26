3 TSA Officers Injured During 'Unprovoked and Brazen' Attack by Woman Traveler at Phoenix Airport

Three Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were hurt on Tuesday morning after an "unprovoked and brazen physical" attack by a female traveler, according to authorities.

Just before 6 a.m. local time, the woman attacked three officers during the routine security screening process "resulting in the injury of three TSA officers and the closure of the checkpoint," TSA said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The Phoenix Police Department arrived at the scene and promptly arrested the traveler, identified as 19-year-old Makiah Coleman, Sgt. Brian Bower told CNN. It is not clear whether she has an attorney.

"We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day," TSA said in their statement to PEOPLE.

Travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty

"Unfortunately, due to the actions of this traveler, this situation resulted in injuries to three of our TSA officers and inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who TSA redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening," the statement continued.

Two of the three officers were taken to the hospital for their injuries and released after being treated.

"We continue to monitor the recoveries of the employees involved in this incident and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation," the TSA told PEOPLE.

They added in the statement, "TSA will pursue independent enforcement actions against the traveler."

TSA also said they continue to remind travelers on signs posted in security checkpoints nationwide that "threats, verbal abuse or physical violence of any kind against our employees is not tolerated and will result in criminal penalties and fines of up to $13,910."

The Phoenix Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information.