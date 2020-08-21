3 Transgender Women Attacked in Los Angeles While 'Callous' Bystanders Watched and Filmed

Victims Joslyn Allen, Jaslene Busanet and Eden Estrada — all social media influencers with sizable followings — have spoken out about the attack

Two men have been arrested following an attack on three transgender women on Hollywood Boulevard early Monday morning that was seen by bystanders who filmed the incident but did nothing to intervene.

The women were verbally and physically assaulted by a man who allegedly used a bottle and crowbar in the attacks, but police have identified two other men allegedly involved as well. Several people recorded the incident on their cellphones, and the event was widely circulated online, drawing the condemnation of Los Angeles officials.

Joslyn Allen, Jaslene Busanet and Eden Estrada — all social media influencers with sizable followings — report they were hit over their heads with a bottle, threatened with a crowbar and attacked with rocks and an electric scooter.

Carlton Callway, 29, was arrested in Bakersfield on Aug. 20 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement. He’s being held in the Los Angeles County jail and will be arraigned on Monday, according to LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner.

A second suspect, Willie Walker, 42, was charged with extortion on Aug. 19. Walker, a homeless man, allegedly tried to extort the victims for the return of property, according to an LAPD crime bulletin.

Walker has been released per the county’s zero-bail measure, which sets bail at zero dollars for most misdemeanors and low-level felonies. He’ll receive a court date probably months down the road, according to Stogner.

Detectives are still seeking a third suspect, Davion Williams, 25, who’s wanted on suspicion of assault.

Image zoom Carlton Callaway, left, Davion Williams and Willie Walker LAPD

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had entered pleas or retained counsel.

Stogner declined to comment on the case, citing the outstanding suspect.

In a news conference on Thursday, City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell talked about viewing the footage of the incident. “When I saw the video, like anyone who has seen it who believes in human decency, to see this level of violence celebrated gleefully, so much so that the perpetrator himself posted on social media, is like a sucker punch to all of us who believe in civilized behavior."

At the news conference, Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg called the bystanders' failure to intervene "callous."

There have been at least 28 transgender homicides so far in 2020, according to data from the National Center for Transgender Equality. The figure represents a record high, up from a previous peak of 26 in 2019.

The victims did not reply to requests for comment.