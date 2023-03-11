3 Texas Women Missing After Traveling to Mexico to Sell Clothes at Flea Market: Police

Sisters Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and Marina Perez Rios and friend Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz have not been heard from since they left their Texas homes

By
Published on March 11, 2023 05:31 PM
Maritza Rios, Marina Rios and Dora Saenz https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1278000422811835&set=pcb.1273505296594681
Photo: Comisión Local de Búsqueda de Personas (3)

Three Texas women are missing after they crossed the border into Mexico to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday.

According to Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said sisters Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, Marina Perez Rios, 48, and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, traveled to Mexico on Feb. 24 and have not been heard from since, per NBC News.

The sisters are from Peñitas, which is a small border city in Texas near McAllen and a few hundred feet away from the Rio Grande, NBC News reported.

According to the Associated Press, the women were heading to a flea market in Montemorelos in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, which is a three-hour drive from the Texas-Mexico border.

KRGV reported that the women were traveling in a green 1995 Chevy Silverado with the license plate PVR4472.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to KRGV, one of the women's husbands first informed police of their disappearances.

"Since he couldn't make contact over that weekend, he came in that Monday and reported it to us," Bermea said, according to NBC News.

"We did contact the FBI to let them know the ladies were considered missing," Bermea said, per KRGV. "We're just concerned if anyone has any information, they can contact us or contact the FBI… we really haven't had any incidents that I can recall of something like this happening in another country."

There are relatively few details on the case, as the FBI said it is "unable to provide comment on this ongoing investigation" and it "relentlessly pursues all options when it comes to protecting the American people, and this doesn't change when they are endangered across the border," per NBC News.

The FBI provided the following statement to KRGV when reached for comment: "The FBI is aware of this matter, however no information is being provided at this time."

Related Articles
Texas Mother Arrested After Leaving Her 2 Children Home Alone for 2 Months. Credit: Roman Forest Police Department. Raven Yates
Texas Mother Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Her 2 Children Home Alone for 2 Months
Miami-Dade Police Department PIO Alvaro Zabaleta speaks to reporters after a murder-suicide of five people in Miami Lakes, Florida, on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Mother and Son Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Florida Home: 'This Is Extremely Tragic'
father and son arrested in Kristin Smart case cr San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office; Kristin Smart Credit: Facebook
Paul Flores Sentenced to 25 Years to Life for 1996 Disappearance and Death of Kristin Smart
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
1-Hour-Old Baby Found in Trash Can at California Gas Station Hospitalized in Critical Condition
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby: How Authorities Zeroed in on British Nurse Accused of Murdering Infants in Neonatal Unit
RENEE LYNNE BENEDETTI
Missing Woman's Body Found in Landfill — and Boyfriend Allegedly Confessed to Choking Her During Argument
2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers
Flipping the Bird Is 'God-Given Right' Canadian Judge Declares in Case Between Feuding Neighbors
Customers dine at the newly-opened global flagship store for Kura Sushi, a Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain, in the popular tourist area of Asakusa in Tokyo on January 22, 2020.
3 Arrested in Japan in Connection with 'Sushi Terrorism' Stunts
This evidence photo released by the Ontario Provincial Police in Canada shows forgeries of artwork by legendary Canadian Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau
8 People Arrested Over 'Biggest Art Fraud in World History'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13791236g) This inmate photo released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Alex Murdaugh who was sentenced, to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son Murdaugh Killings, United States - 03 Mar 2023
Alex Murdaugh Will Appeal His Conviction, Lawyer Says He's Victim of 'Vitriol and Misguided Attacks'
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: Parents of Triplets Begged to Switch Hospitals for Surviving Child After Their 2 Babies Died
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, kidnapped and found
An 8-Year-Old Girl Was Kidnapped From a Wash. Mall in 2018. She Was Just Found Alive in Mexico
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were shot, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Police said the officers were hospitalized and in stable condition.
3 Los Angeles K-9 Officers Wounded, Armed Suspect Killed in Standoff
An'Twan Gilmore
Washington, D.C., Police Sergeant Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of Man Asleep in Car
Shaeed Woodard, Latavia Washington McGee, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown
4 American Friends Were Kidnapped in Mexico and 2 Were Killed: Here's What We Know About Them
Breonna Taylor
Nearly 3 Years After Breonna Taylor's Killing, DOJ Finds Louisville Police Discriminate Against Black People