3 Texas Teens Found Dead with 'Signs of Trauma' in Apparent Double Murder-Suicide
Texas authorities are investigating the deaths of three teenagers, alleging that one of them killed the other two before ending their own life.
Police have not yet released the names of the deceased teens, who were found in a home in Crosby on Tuesday afternoon.
However, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a press conference that two of the teens were girls, possibly as old as 17.
The third was a boy, likely 15, he said.
All three bodies showed "signs of trauma," Gonzalez noted without elaborating.
A relative who lives nearby discovered the gruesome scene, he said.
One gun was used to commit the double murder-suicide, according to the sheriff.
Investigators are anxious to interview the homeowner, who was out of town at the time of the tragic killings.
"These are always highly charged, very emotional," Gonzalez acknowledged during the press conference. "We understand that. Our condolences go out to their family."
A motive has not been determined, Gonzalez said.
Speaking about Tuesday's deaths, Gonzalez called them "senseless" and "tragic.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.