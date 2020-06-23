The teen who allegedly shot and killed Leslie Squair Baker during an attempted carjacking saw her sitting in her car in her driveway, say authorities

3 Teens Arrested in Shooting Death of Dallas PR Exec Killed After Pulling into Her Driveway

Two additional teens have been arrested in the Memorial Day shooting of hospital PR executive Leslie Squair Baker, who was killed in an attempted carjacking in the driveway of her Dallas home.

On May 25, at about 5 p.m., Baker, 59, pulled into the driveway of her home in the Preston Hollow section of north Dallas and was sitting in the driver’s seat when an assailant ran up to the car and shot her, the Dallas Police Department says in a statement.

Baker was on the phone and screamed that she "she was getting robbed" before trying to back up her car, an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News and local station WFAA says.

Officers who rushed to the scene pulled her out of the vehicle and began performing first aid before Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived.

Baker, a married mother of two, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her wounds.

Two days later, police arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with capital murder.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, “attempted to carjack the victim and killed her during the commission of the crime,” the Dallas Police Department says in a statement.

On June 15, police arrested two more suspects: Antony Isaiah Taylor, 18, and Deng Chen Ajack, 19, who are also charged with capital murder.

“Detectives interviewed suspects Ajack and Taylor and they admitted their involvement,” the statement says.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by local station Fox 4, Taylor told police that on May 25, the 16-year-old suspect, who “had a gun,” picked him up in a stolen silver Nissan Sentra.

Ajack and another person named Migo were also in the car, he said.

Taylor said they were “smoking weed and they were driving around” near Royalton Drive when the 16-year-old saw Baker in her car, the affidavit says.

The 16-year-old “parked in her driveway” behind her car, preventing her from leaving, it says.

The 16-year-old got out of the Sentra and approached Baker’s car when Taylor said he “heard several shots and ducked down,” the affidavit says.

In their haste to flee, the 16-year-old climbed in the back window of the Sentra and Ajack allegedly got into the driver's seat and sped off.

Surveillance video from one of Baker’s neighbors’ homes shows a silver car racing from Baker's house around the time of the shooting, say police.

Detectives also found surveillance footage video allegedly showing Taylor, Ajack and another suspect getting out of the Sentra at another time.

The suspects remain held at the Dallas County Jail. Taylor's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. It is unclear whether Ajack has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

It is unclear whether they have entered pleas.

Baker’s family and friends are still grappling with her loss.

In a tribute to her mother on Facebook, Baker's daughter, Catherine Baker, wrote, “She was a beautiful person with a glowing personality that will be remembered by many.”

Baker worked for more than 20 years at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery in Plano, where she was the Director of Marketing.