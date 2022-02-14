Javon Carter, Romiel Robinson and Jasmine Martinez are facing murder charges in connection with the death of Le’Shonte Jones, a Transportation Security Administration officer at Miami International Airport

3 Suspects Arrested in Murder of Miami TSA Agent, Whose Toddler Was Also Injured in the Fatal Shooting

Three people were arrested in the murder of a 24-year-old Florida mother who was fatally shot in front of her 3-year-old daughter.

Javon Carter, 29, Romiel Robinson, 35, and Jasmine Martinez, 33, are facing murder charges in connection with the death of Le'Shonte Jones, a Transportation Security Administration officer at Miami International Airport.

Robinson and Carter are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 24. Martinez is awaiting extradition from Port St. Lucie.

Jones was fatally shot outside the Coral Bay Cove Apartments after she got home from work around 3:15 p.m. on May 3, 2021, by a shooter wearing a black hoodie. She was just steps away from her front door when she was gunned down. Her daughter was injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"The preliminary information indicates that the victim was with her toddler, when a subject in a dark colored Nissan shot at the victim and fled," according to a Miami Dade police news release.

"My daughter was taken away from me for a very senseless act," Jones' mother, Darlene Dukes, said at a news conference last year, NBC Miami reported. "She didn't deserve to be taken away from me, her siblings, her friends, her cousins and especially from her daughter."

According to the Miami Herald, citing court records, Martinez was arrested for battery in 2016 after she allegedly hit Jones, who was dating Martinez's ex-boyfriend. The case wasn't prosecuted, the Herald reported.

According to the Herald, Martinez was arrested again in 2018 for allegedly attacking Jones.

Jones was killed one month after she appeared for a deposition in a case involving Martinez's boyfriend and another woman, the Herald reports.