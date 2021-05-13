3 Men Arrested After Woman Shot During Daylight Robbery at Celebrity-Loved Beverly Hills Restaurant

Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, 18, and Marquise Anthony Gordon, 30, were arrested on Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery at Il Pastaio in March

Beverly Hills Police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery at famed celebrity hotspot Il Pastaio in March that left one restaurant patron shot and injured.

Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, 18, and Marquise Anthony Gordon, 30, were taken into police custody on Tuesday under one felony count each of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Officials said in a press release that the arrests took place across Southern California and all three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

"Beverly Hills Police Detectives, along with the FBI, worked tirelessly on this case. The case was solved through witness statements, examination of digital evidence, and DNA evidence recovered from the scene," a statement from the department read. "This is an excellent example of modern police work, tenacious investigative work combined with technology, and a strong cooperative effort between the FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department."

The shooting took place outside of Il Pastaio on March 4 around 2 p.m. According to police, one of the suspects had previously scouted the location, spotting a restaurant patron on the patio wearing a "high-end watch," before being joined by the other suspects.

The three suspects then allegedly demanded the watch from the diner at gunpoint and a struggle over the timepiece broke out, police said.

During the altercation, one of the suspects fired two shots and a bullet struck a woman sitting at an adjacent table, according to authorities.

Police alleged the suspects left the gun at the scene when they fled from the restaurant. The woman who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While authorities did not release the value of the watch, the target of the robbery — who did not want to be identified by name — previously told ABC7 that it was a Richard Mille piece worth an estimated $500,000.

Beverly Hills police said on Wednesday that the watch has yet to be recovered, though an investigation into its whereabouts is ongoing.

Powell, McGhee and Gordon are currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles without bail, according to authorities.

It's unclear if they have retained legal representation who can speak on their behalf.

"This robbery was a brazen attack during mid-day in the heart of Beverly Hills and endangered the lives of everyone in the area. In excess of 40 people witnessed this crime," Beverly Hills police said in a statement.