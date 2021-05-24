3 Suspects Wanted for Allegedly Assaulting Jewish Teens, Yelling Anti-Semitic Slurs

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating two incidents Saturday in Brooklyn

One of the suspects sought in Saturday's attacks

Looking for information regarding the identities of the males below in connection to an Aggravated Harassment of four Jewish males on 5/22 at approx 7 PM at 4911 16 Avenue (Agudath Israel).

Police in New York City need help tracking down three people wanted in connection with two anti-Semitic incidents reported in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is handling the investigation, and released surveillance footage of the three men — hoping someone will come forward with information about their identities or whereabouts.

In a series of tweets, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force alleged three men exited a blue Toyota Camry in the Borough Park neighborhood on Saturday evening at around 7 p.m.

The vehicle was stopped moments before outside a synagogue.

The three men, according to police, hurled anti-Semitic statements and slurs towards four Jewish men standing outside.

According to a Twitter post from State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, the three men allegedly yelled, "Free Palestine — kill all the Jews!"

Then, police said, the men allegedly tried entering the synagogue — where, inside, members were observing the Sabbath.

However, the doors were locked, according to detectives.

One of the men then turned his aggression towards a car parked outside the synagogue, kicking and pulling at its passenger side mirror until it was damaged.

The three then returned to the Camry and sped off.

Authorities suspect the same three people were behind an attack on a pair of Jewish teens that unfolded 45 minutes later — also in Brooklyn.

Former State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said in a Tweet the two victims were chased down by baseball bat-wielding men "who demanded they chant 'free Palestine' before beating them."

Hikind said that a Uber driver — who happened to be Muslim — stopped to save the teens, who are now at home recovering.

The incidents come days after after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement following 11 days of conflict that resulted in hundreds of deaths.

At least 230 people in Palestine died, while 12 died in Israel, the Associated Press reported. Tens of thousands of Palestinian residents were displaced as Israeli rockets destroyed city buildings and homes.

On Friday, five Jewish groups presented President Joe Biden with a letter expressing their concerns about a recent surge of anti-Semitic hate crimes across the U.S. amid the conflict in the Middle East.

In the letter, which was posted to Twitter, the American Jewish Community, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federations of North America, Hadassah, and the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America called on Biden to condemn anti-Semitism while denouncing anti-Jewish hate in the U.S.

"We are grateful for the current ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas, but we fear that the way the conflict has been used to amplify antisemitic rhetoric, embolden dangerous actors and attack Jews and Jewish communities will have ramifications far beyond these past two weeks," reads the letter.