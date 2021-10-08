The three staff members, who face involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges, have since been released on bond

3 Staff Members Charged in Death of Boy Who Went into Cardiac Arrest at Residential Facility

Three staff members at a residential facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was restrained and later went into cardiac arrest and died last year.

Michael Mosley, 47, Zachary Solis, 28, and Heather McLogan, 48, were charged with involuntary manslaughter, CNN reported, while Mosley and Solis also face two counts of second-degree child abuse. McLogan, meanwhile, faces one charge of second-degree child abuse.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In May 2020, Cornelius Fredericks died after suffering cardiac arrest when staff members allegedly forcibly restrained him at the Lakeside Academy days earlier, the family states in a lawsuit filed on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE. The lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages from the center.

According to the lawsuit, staff members of the facility — which provides behavioral health services to teens — allegedly performed an "improper restraint" on Fredericks after he allegedly threw a sandwich at someone.

Geoffrey Fieger, the family's attorney, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier this week, the charged staffers were released on $500,000 personal bonds, according to court records obtained by CNN.

Mosley's attorney, Kiana Garrity, told CNN that her client plead not guilty and was following protocol at the time of the incident.

Anastase Markou, an attorney representing McLogan, told the outlet that her client surrendered herself and was released on a personal bond. "This is a terrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and the Kalamazoo community. However, justice cannot be served by an injustice," Markou said in a statement, per CNN. "My client, Heather McLogan, has done nothing criminal and when the evidence is in, she will be vindicated."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Don Sappanos, an attorney for Solis, previously told CNN that Solis was also following procedures as well. "He is a gentle giant and had a great relationship with these kids," Sappanos said.

Garrity, Markou and Sappanos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to CNN, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said that investigators are currently looking at other staff members who may have been involved, and more charges are possible.

"We needed to make sure that we assessed the case and responsibility and took action as soon as possible against those we felt were most responsible," Getting said, per the outlet. "We felt it was necessary to prioritize this case in a way that is seldom done."

In a previous statement, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would no longer allow "physical restraints like the ones that cost this young man his life." An investigation found that the restraints used were "significantly disproportionate to Fredericks' behavior."

"On May 1, a young man died because of restraints wrongly applied at a facility licensed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)," Director Robert Gordon said at the time. "It was a tragedy and an outrage. We cannot bring this young man back to life, but we will not rest until we have changed the system that allowed his death. ... We are committed to bringing needed change."

MDHHS also said it would reform its policies for childcare institutions in order to "address challenges before they become tragedies," as well as take steps to revoke the licensing for Lakeside Academy.