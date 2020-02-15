3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

All three victims are expected to be okay, police said

By Ashley Boucher
February 15, 2020 12:46 AM

Gunfire broke out at Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss‘ restaurant Friday night.

Three people were shot at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, Georgia, when a man walked in and opened fire.

The shooter targeted a man inside the eatery and also shot two bystanders, police told WSB-TV 2.

All three victims are all expected to survive, CBS 46 reported. The extent of the victims’ injuries is not clear.

Police are still searching for the shooter and the investigation is ongoing.

The East Point Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Witnesses told CBS 46 that they heard gunshots and people screaming before running away from the sounds.

“We heard two gunshots, and I saw somebody went out that door,” one witness told the outlet. “And I ran.”

“Screaming, a lady screaming,” another witness said.

Burruss owns the Old Lady Gang with her husband Todd Tucker.

The couple founded the restaurant in 2016, and it now has three locations in Georgia. The eatery was awarded OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice Award in 2018, and is also on the Taste of Soul Atlanta’s list of 25 Best Soul Food Restaurants.

The restaurant and Burruss did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

