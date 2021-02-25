The infant has since been found safe and unharmed

3 People Were Killed in Arkansas Home, and Baby Is Allegedly Abducted from Scene

An Arkansas man was arrested after he was found with an infant that had allegedly been abducted from a home where three people were discovered dead.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, of DeQueen, was arrested Tuesday night, just hours after Madison County deputies found the bodies of Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51; James Stanley McGhee, 59; and their 26-year-old daughter Cheyene Chenoweth, 26, inside a home south of Huntsville, according to Arkansas State Police.

Cheyene was Tami's daughter, according to a Facebook post from Tami and James' church.

Deputies had responded to a call from an unknown caller at around 5 p.m. that day reporting three deaths at the home. During their investigation, authorities learned that an infant had also been at the scene and had allegedly been abducted.

Investigators issued a statewide search for two vehicles that had been at the scene earlier.

One of the vehicles, a truck, was located by State Troopers abandoned in Faulkner County along Interstate 40, according to the ASP news release.

At 10:10 p.m., Highway Patrol Division troopers spotted a van matching the description of the second crime scene vehicle traveling along Interstate 30 near Benton.

When troopers initiated a traffic stop, Hunter Chenoweth exited the vehicle with a rifle and allegedly began "verbally provoking the troopers," the news release states. Eventually, authorities were able take him into custody.

The driver of the van was only identified as a 25-year-old DeQueen woman.

Also in the vehicle was the abducted infant, who is less than one year old. The baby was unharmed and later released to Department of Human Services.

The driver has been questioned by state police and released. Chenoweth was released from Saline County Detention Center pending formal charges, according to jail records.