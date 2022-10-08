Two adults and a student were shot outside a football game at Whitmer High School in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday night.

Washington Local Schools shared on its Facebook page hours after the shooting that the incident led to the three people being hospitalized and treated for injuries.

"No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic," the district said. "The Whitmer athletic policy of wanding and screening all guests was enforced and the WLS pre-established safety plan was initiated immediately."

Despite earlier reports that two individuals had been taken into custody, police said Saturday that no arrests had been made, per the Associated Press.

The outlet added that authorities are now using surveillance video to identify a "potential target" while their investigation remains ongoing.

The TPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

ABC 13

Twelve gunshots could be heard in total, per local outlet WTOL. The first shot was heard during the game's fourth quarter around 9:30 p.m. local time, the outlet said.

TPD officers and Lucas County deputies responded to the shooting, per a release from the department, and an officer working the game began evacuating the stadium alongside 15 other off-duty deputies.

The three victims were then discovered near the football field house with "non-fatal" injuries.

"Counselors will be on hand to assist anyone struggling with the emotions an event like this can produce," the district wrote in a statement, announcing that the school will be open Sunday to aid those impacted. "All staff, students, and families are welcome. We know that parents and caregivers play a critical role in helping children reestablish a sense of normalcy and security."

Videos from the incident show a crowd rushing to exit once it became apparent that a shooting was taking place.

Some parents opted to stay on the ground, with one man apparently covering a young child on the field. Others jumped over the bleachers to make it to safety.

Firetrucks and several emergency vehicles could then be seen arriving at what WTOL reporter Jordan Strack called a "really scary scene."

"My sister and I were there, so sad we can't even go and enjoy a high school football game," one woman wrote underneath the district's Facebook post. "Everything was going fine and then we heard 6 shots and started running and taking cover...We are still shook up and can't sleep....Prayers to the three that were shot."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A joint statement from Toledo Police Chief George Kral, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Washington Local School Superintendent Kadee Anstadt read that all victims will "be OK."

"There is still a lot we don't know about the events of last night, but we do know this -- what happened in our City was unacceptable," the statement said. "Everyone should be able to enjoy a Friday night football game without having to fear for their safety. We are thankful that no one was seriously injured, but we will not rest until those involved are brought to justice -- and events like this never happen again."