3 People Killed, 4 Injured in N.C. Mass Shooting: 'Can't Imagine the Loss and Suffering' 

Wilmington Police are continuing to investigate the crime scene, which started at a house party

Three people died and four more were injured during a shooting at a house party in the early hours on Saturday, police in Wilmington, N.C., confirmed.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a 911 call for shots fired. "Upon arrival, they discovered a gunfight had erupted inside the home during a house party and seven people were struck by gunfire," officials stated on its Facebook page.

Police identified the three deceased victims. They are Zieyah Wade, 22; Shamir Jones, 21; and a 16-year-old female, whose name is being withheld because she's a minor.

"This is a tragic case with several young victims, and our hearts go out to their families and friends during this difficult time," police stated.

Hours later, in a Saturday morning video, New Hanover District Attorney Ben David described the shooting as "was one of the very worse nights we have had in this city," according to the Star News newspaper.

"I can't imagine the loss and suffering that these families are experiencing now," he said, "and the grief that all of us feel needs to be met with that same commitment to doing justice for the victims in this case."

Police are continuing to investigate and have asked for the public's patience.

"Wilmington Police Department detectives continue to work around the clock gathering and processing evidence," the police stated on Monday. "Due to the number of victims in this case and the circumstances surrounding it, it will take time and a significant amount of manpower to conduct a thorough investigation and bring justice to the victims and their families."