3 People Shot in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America in Illinois: 'Not a Random Act,' Police Say

Three people were injured after a person opened fire near the entrance of a Six Flags in northern Illinois over the weekend.

On Sunday, calls came in just around 7:50 p.m. about shots fired at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, according to a release from the Gurnee Police Department obtained by PEOPLE and posted to Facebook.

The initial investigation indicates that a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the entrance to the park, before the suspects exited the vehicle and allegedly began shooting toward someone in the lot. The suspects then got back into the car, and fled the scene.

According to the release, two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 17-year-old male sustained a wound to his upper thigh, while a 19-year-old female was wounded in her lower leg.

A third victim was injured in the shoulder, though the person "declined transport to the hospital," the release added.

The scene following a shooting outside of Six Flags Great America. CBS Chicago/Youtube

Police said the incident was "not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park." The release clarified that it was not an active shooter situation within the park.

The incident remained under investigation as of Sunday night, the Gurnee Police Department added.

Six Flags Great America. TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The park's communication specialist Rachel Kendziora, told CNN that the park closed early following the incident and that the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System helped to clear the park of guests and staff — which authorities also confirmed.

Six Flags Great America did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

"Six Flags dedicates our greatest amount of time, talent and resources to safety and security," Kendziora said in a statement to the network. "Layers of preventative measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members. We continue to review and enhance our protocol on a daily basis to ensure we are providing the highest level of safety."

Police response to shooting outside of Six Flags Great America. CBS Chicago/Youtube

The Lake County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene Sunday night, Kendziora told CNN, and directed PEOPLE to the statement from Gurnee Police.

According to CBS Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation.

A broadcast from the station showed a large police presence in the area outside the park following the incident which also included personnel from the fire department and EMT, according to the station. CBS Chicago noted the "intense security" that has been in place outside of the gates to the park in recent years though not in the parking lot itself.

Six Flags Great America is about an hour north of Chicago by car.