3 People Dead After 71-Year-Old Man Allegedly Drives Car into Homeless Encampment in San Diego

Craig Voss, 71, faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily harm and a felony DUI

Three people are dead and six more are injured after a driver plowed their car into a homeless encampment in San Diego, California, on Monday morning.

Craig Voss, 71, was driving under the tunnel of San Diego City College plaza around 9 a.m. when he allegedly drove his car up onto the sidewalk and into the crowd of homeless people, authorities told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

He remained on the scene and tried to help people who were injured, police said.

Voss was arrested at the scene and faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily harm and a felony DUI, the newspaper reports.

Police told the Associated Press that Voss completed a field sobriety test on the scene, but they did not say whether he was under the influence of alcohol or another substance.

They also said that Voss may face even more charges as the investigation continues.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said at a press conference that most of the people who were hit by the car, if not all, were homeless.

"They were there because they felt like they had nowhere else to go," Gloria said, according to the AP. "This crash this morning did not have to be so devastating. Let me state it very clearly, a street is not a home."

Three died at the scene, while five of the six who were injured were taken to the hospital. Two are in critical condition, AP reports.

Esteban Hernandez, who lives in the encampment, told the Union-Tribune that he was sleeping in his tent when he heard tires screeching and his tent spun. When he ventured out of his tent, people were screaming for help.

"I just tried to comfort them, let them know it was going to be all right," he said.

Hernandez said he knew one of the people injured and one that died: "It wasn't someone I was really close to, but it still ... it still hurts."

An attorney for Voss could not be immediately identified to comment on his behalf. It is not clear if he has entered a plea a this time.