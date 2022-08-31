3 People Charged after Colorado Teen is Shot Dead Recording TikTok Video

Three people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl that occurred while posting a TikTok video.

In Monte Vista, Colo., 21-year-old Emiliano Vargas and two juvenile females are facing various criminal charges. Vargas faces charges of providing a handgun to a juvenile, a class-four felony in Colorado, while the two juvenile suspects have been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of a handgun by juveniles, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KRDO-TV.

On Sunday, Aug. 7 at approximately 4:26 p.m., police officers were called to a home and found Aaliyah Salazar unconscious. When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they confirmed that "there were no vital signs or signs of life from the victim."

Salazar had been shot in the head while filming a TikTok video and a Glock 19-9mm was found at the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After viewing video footage captured immediately before the shooting, police say they saw that Salazar was dancing with "someone in the background fiddling with something."

According to the affidavit, Vargas was not home at the time of the shooting but was the legal owner of the handgun. When questioned, one of the suspects reportedly told police she didn't see the gun being picked up by the suspect but did see her shoot the teenager. She then told police "it could be an accident" but when questioned further she said she saw the suspect "point and fire the gun" at the victim, the affidavit states, KRDO-TV reports.

According to family member Jessica Ornelas, who created a GoFundMe on behalf of Salazar's grandfather, Gary Salazar, for funeral costs, Aaliyah had recently graduated from the 8th grade at Monte Vista Middle School and would have been a freshman at Monte Vista High School this year.